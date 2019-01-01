5 - 15 MARCH 2020 CBS4 WEEK OF WOMEN

Women Powering Change is proud to be a founding partner of Week of Women Colorado! ​ International Women’s Day is a globally celebrated day to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Week of Women is a local initiative designed to celebrate women across Colorado and shine a light on issues impacting women in Colorado by highlighting an entire week of programming/events taking place across Colorado by various organizations and community groups. Week of Women will run from March 5 - 15, 2020.

The Week of Women will inspire and connect women throughout Colorado to get involved in their communities and learn about issues affecting women. As part of Week of Women, CBS4 will host a comprehensive list of events on cbsdenver.com and will highlight those key events and organizations in the weeks leading up to the Week of Women. A robust television and digital campaign will be developed to promote the Week of Women and to recognize and celebrate the leadership role that women play in business, academia, government, community-building, philanthropy, and families.

Organizations hosting events between March 5th through March 15th interested in being a part of the Week of Women should complete the form below and send your logo to weekofwomen@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can complete the PDF and send, along with your logo, to weekofwomen@gmail.com.

Complete this PDF to register for WOW 2020

English